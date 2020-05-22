3812 Bel Pre Rd #1-43

- Wonderful 1st floor unit with private entrance directly into unit. 2 BR 2 BA - Large Dining & Living room, Wall to wall carpeting. Washer/Dryer in unit. Ceiling fans and in great condition. Call helpful agent to schedule tour
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
