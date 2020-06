Amenities

Specious 2 bedroom one bath on second floor, newly updated including kitchen with new granite counters , new cabinets and new gas stove, new carpet, new paint , recent heat Pump and nice balcony. Most convenient location, near Shopping, Bus stop. Close to ICC, 495, Metro, public transportation and downtown Silver Spring, Washer & Dryer in the unit. Rent includes water, sewer and cooking gas, one car parking registered #16. Shows very well.