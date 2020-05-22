3301 Hewitt Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in quiet Aspen Hill condo community. This condo is available immediately! Low floor of the building for easy access, with ample living space and updated bathrooms. Nice convenient galley-style kitchen with classy backsplash. Living room is easy-to-maintain tile and has ample area for dining too. Master bedroom has new carpet and great closet space. Private attached bathroom that has been recently update! Large guest bedroom shared between two smaller guest bedrooms. W/D in unit. Parking is free for you and your guests. Only minutes away from Aspen Hill Shopping Centers, and I-200 Expressway. Walking distance to elementary schools, public transportation, shops and stores. Please call (301-452-6821) or email Alec to schedule your tour today!