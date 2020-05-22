2936 SAINT HELEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Spacious 3 level TH with neutral decor throughout , harwoods on main and carpet in family room and bedroom level. Spacious kitchen with an island and table space area + walkout deck. Enjoy amily rm w/ a gas burning fireplace and a walkout patio, attached 2 car garage. Jacuzzi in master bath & double sinks. Walk to public transporation. Short drive to ICC, Red line metro, shops. A must see!** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!