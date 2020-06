Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator internet access

Great 3rd fllor 1bedrrom and den or 2 bedroom All new paint and carpet, new vinyl in foyer and kitchen. Condo fee includes cable and in internet. Located this age restricted community. Great location with public transportation from the community yo the metro and the Leisure World Community Bus service from the condos to the local shopping center