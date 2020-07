Amenities

Townhome located in a quiet cul de sac and is part of a community that offers multiple playgrounds, 2 pools, tennis court, jogging path and a community center. Hardwood floors in living area, updated windows, gutters, downspouts and roof from 2016! Also includes a finished basement with an updated full bath and fenced in back yard! Also for sale $329,500