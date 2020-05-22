All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

2507 BALTIMORE ROAD

2507 Baltimore Road · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Baltimore Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Wow, a sun kissed penthouse suite in such a prime location! This newly renovated model unit comes with energy efficient, stainless steel appliances, front loading washer/dryer, newer flooring and freshly painted all throughout. Whether you're taking a dip in the private swimming pool, strolling through the trails at Rock Creek, or making a pit stop at Rock Creek Village Shopping Center, this community has it all! One assigned parking space conveys and plenty of guest parking is available. Conveniently located near Twinbrook and Rockville Metro stations, this gem is sure to please. Definitely a must see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD have any available units?
2507 BALTIMORE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD have?
Some of 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2507 BALTIMORE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD offers parking.
Does 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD has a pool.
Does 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 BALTIMORE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

