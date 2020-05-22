2507 BALTIMORE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Wow, a sun kissed penthouse suite in such a prime location! This newly renovated model unit comes with energy efficient, stainless steel appliances, front loading washer/dryer, newer flooring and freshly painted all throughout. Whether you're taking a dip in the private swimming pool, strolling through the trails at Rock Creek, or making a pit stop at Rock Creek Village Shopping Center, this community has it all! One assigned parking space conveys and plenty of guest parking is available. Conveniently located near Twinbrook and Rockville Metro stations, this gem is sure to please. Definitely a must see today!