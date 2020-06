Amenities

Price Drop !!!Huge 3 bedroom Lower Level unit with 2 full baths with walkout to backyard. Freshly painted and new laminate flooring throughout. spacious living room with tons of light sliding door to yard. Kitchen just renovated with brand new cabinets and quartz countertops. Community amenities include: pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, open space, and playground. Come See this LARGE Move-In Ready Unit, TODAY!