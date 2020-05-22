2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom townhouse located in Longmead Crossing neighborhood. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Sip tea and read a book on the spacious deck with spectacular view of common area lake. Upper level with three spacious bedrooms and a full, renovated bathroom. Walk-out lower level with a wet bar, recreation room and full, renovated bathroom. Enjoy neighborhood amenities which include community pools, clubhouse, tennis courts and tons of green space. Close proximity to shopping center with ALDI, CVS, Gym, Starbucks and much more. Includes 2 assigned parking spaces. A must see!