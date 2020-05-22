All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated January 11 2020 at 10:46 AM

2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR

2329 London Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2329 London Bridge Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom townhouse located in Longmead Crossing neighborhood. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Sip tea and read a book on the spacious deck with spectacular view of common area lake. Upper level with three spacious bedrooms and a full, renovated bathroom. Walk-out lower level with a wet bar, recreation room and full, renovated bathroom. Enjoy neighborhood amenities which include community pools, clubhouse, tennis courts and tons of green space. Close proximity to shopping center with ALDI, CVS, Gym, Starbucks and much more. Includes 2 assigned parking spaces. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR have any available units?
2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR have?
Some of 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR has a pool.
Does 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 LONDON BRIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

