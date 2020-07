Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

The longmead community, A Spacious End unit Townhome with 3 full baths and a Den/bedroom in the basement. This home has a lot to offer with his deck and close in fence for entertaining privately, close to shoppings and Restaurants, major route ICC, route 28 and Georgia ave. Area with plenty of outdoor park, community pool and bike trail. come see, available Jan 2. unless they want to move sooner.