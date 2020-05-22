All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:17 PM

14618 BAUER DRIVE

14618 Bauer Drive
Location

14618 Bauer Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
MORE PICTURES COMING after new carpet installed, new bathroom tile surround installed and interior painted!!! RENOVATED KITCHEN, with lamite wood flooring in kitchen and dining room, new carpet throughout, split level entry, go up to bedrooms or down to living area. LARGE condo with large rooms and big closets, balcony, community pool, located seconds to shops and restaurants!!!! ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14618 BAUER DRIVE have any available units?
14618 BAUER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14618 BAUER DRIVE have?
Some of 14618 BAUER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14618 BAUER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14618 BAUER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14618 BAUER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14618 BAUER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14618 BAUER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14618 BAUER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14618 BAUER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14618 BAUER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14618 BAUER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14618 BAUER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14618 BAUER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14618 BAUER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14618 BAUER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14618 BAUER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14618 BAUER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14618 BAUER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
