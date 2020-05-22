14618 BAUER DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

MORE PICTURES COMING after new carpet installed, new bathroom tile surround installed and interior painted!!! RENOVATED KITCHEN, with lamite wood flooring in kitchen and dining room, new carpet throughout, split level entry, go up to bedrooms or down to living area. LARGE condo with large rooms and big closets, balcony, community pool, located seconds to shops and restaurants!!!! ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.