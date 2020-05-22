All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 14440 PARKVALE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
14440 PARKVALE ROAD
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:56 AM

14440 PARKVALE ROAD

14440 Parkvale Road · (301) 656-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14440 Parkvale Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
courtyard
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Nice showing, top level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium with large balcony overlooking the courtyard. Step down to sunny and large living room, separate dining room and eat in kitchen. Gas heat and water included in rent. Tenant pays electric only. Rental application, with instructions, can be downloaded and submitted by e-mail. COVID-19 Notice - Allied Realty and its agents are following public health safety protocols issued by CDC, the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Association of Realtors (MAR). FOR ALL SHOWINGS - A) all persons must wear face masks at all times and B) all persons must practice social distancing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14440 PARKVALE ROAD have any available units?
14440 PARKVALE ROAD has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14440 PARKVALE ROAD have?
Some of 14440 PARKVALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14440 PARKVALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14440 PARKVALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14440 PARKVALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14440 PARKVALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14440 PARKVALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 14440 PARKVALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14440 PARKVALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14440 PARKVALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14440 PARKVALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 14440 PARKVALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14440 PARKVALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14440 PARKVALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14440 PARKVALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14440 PARKVALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14440 PARKVALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14440 PARKVALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14440 PARKVALE ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill Apartments with BalconiesAspen Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Aspen Hill Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity