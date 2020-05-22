14440 PARKVALE ROAD

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Nice showing, top level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium with large balcony overlooking the courtyard. Step down to sunny and large living room, separate dining room and eat in kitchen. Gas heat and water included in rent. Tenant pays electric only. Rental application, with instructions, can be downloaded and submitted by e-mail. COVID-19 Notice - Allied Realty and its agents are following public health safety protocols issued by CDC, the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Association of Realtors (MAR). FOR ALL SHOWINGS - A) all persons must wear face masks at all times and B) all persons must practice social distancing.