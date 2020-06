Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated home with hardwoods throughout the main and upper level, renovated kitchen and baths with granite counters and vanity tops, large basement, long driveway parking, sun room and deck off the rear, large backyard. Great location minutes to shops, restaurants, metro and more.* AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!