Aspen Hill, MD
13000 ARCTIC AVENUE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

13000 ARCTIC AVENUE

13000 Arctic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13000 Arctic Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Quaint Corner Lot Colonial in a prime location. Updated kitchens and baths. Chef's Stove in a well-maintained kitchen. Updated Washer and Dryer. Fresh Paint throughout. Rarely available detached 2 Car Garage provides plenty of storage space! Fenced in Backyard for pets, approved on a case by case basis. Easy access to Viers Mill Road, and Aspen Hill Road. Minutes to Library, two Metro Stations, Rockville Town Center, Shopping, and Dining! Applications to be reviewed the evening of Friday, July 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE have any available units?
13000 ARCTIC AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE have?
Some of 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13000 ARCTIC AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13000 ARCTIC AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
