13000 ARCTIC AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quaint Corner Lot Colonial in a prime location. Updated kitchens and baths. Chef's Stove in a well-maintained kitchen. Updated Washer and Dryer. Fresh Paint throughout. Rarely available detached 2 Car Garage provides plenty of storage space! Fenced in Backyard for pets, approved on a case by case basis. Easy access to Viers Mill Road, and Aspen Hill Road. Minutes to Library, two Metro Stations, Rockville Town Center, Shopping, and Dining! Applications to be reviewed the evening of Friday, July 10th.