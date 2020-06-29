1162 Hayman Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool hot tub

Rare Severn River water front with panoramic views! Updated home 5 bedrooms, 5 baths located in Arden on the Severn. Large level front yard, mature landscaping, private beach, private pier and is well protected by 2 jetties. Updated Bathrooms and Kitchen, Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 stone fireplaces and fresh paint and new carpet throughout. A Gourmet Kitchen doesn't disappoint with custom cabinets, granite counters, large island with seating and SS appliances including a warming drawer. Completing the main level is a Full Bath, large Laundry/Mud room and spacious Office/5th Bedroom. Second Level provides 4 Bedroom and 3 Full Baths including a luxurious Master Suite with an enviable Master closet, spa-like Master Bath, impressive stone fireplace and those amazing panoramic water views! Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221. to schedule your showing - Available now.