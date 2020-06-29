All apartments in Arden on the Severn
Last updated June 29 2020 at 5:35 PM

1162 Hayman Drive

1162 Hayman Drive · (410) 703-2221
Location

1162 Hayman Drive, Arden on the Severn, MD 21146

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,195

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4118 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Rare Severn River water front with panoramic views! Updated home 5 bedrooms, 5 baths located in Arden on the Severn. Large level front yard, mature landscaping, private beach, private pier and is well protected by 2 jetties. Updated Bathrooms and Kitchen, Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 stone fireplaces and fresh paint and new carpet throughout. A Gourmet Kitchen doesn't disappoint with custom cabinets, granite counters, large island with seating and SS appliances including a warming drawer. Completing the main level is a Full Bath, large Laundry/Mud room and spacious Office/5th Bedroom. Second Level provides 4 Bedroom and 3 Full Baths including a luxurious Master Suite with an enviable Master closet, spa-like Master Bath, impressive stone fireplace and those amazing panoramic water views! Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221. to schedule your showing - Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Hayman Drive have any available units?
1162 Hayman Drive has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1162 Hayman Drive have?
Some of 1162 Hayman Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Hayman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Hayman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Hayman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 Hayman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1162 Hayman Drive offer parking?
No, 1162 Hayman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1162 Hayman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1162 Hayman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Hayman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1162 Hayman Drive has a pool.
Does 1162 Hayman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1162 Hayman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Hayman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1162 Hayman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1162 Hayman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1162 Hayman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
