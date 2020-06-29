1162 Hayman Drive

Amenities
Rare Severn River water front with panoramic views! Updated home 5 bedrooms, 5 baths located in Arden on the Severn. Large level front yard, mature landscaping, private beach, private pier and is well protected by 2 jetties. Updated Bathrooms and Kitchen, Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 stone fireplaces and fresh paint and new carpet throughout. A Gourmet Kitchen doesn't disappoint with custom cabinets, granite counters, large island with seating and SS appliances including a warming drawer. Completing the main level is a Full Bath, large Laundry/Mud room and spacious Office/5th Bedroom. Second Level provides 4 Bedroom and 3 Full Baths including a luxurious Master Suite with an enviable Master closet, spa-like Master Bath, impressive stone fireplace and those amazing panoramic water views! Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221. to schedule your showing - Available now.