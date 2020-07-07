All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE

921 Elm Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

921 Elm Ridge Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21229

Amenities

gym
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
game room
End unit, 2 bedroom + loft, 2 bathroom town home. Main floor consists of living, dining, and kitchen. Walk out kitchen to landing leading into the yard. Semi-finished basement with laundry and full bath. Third floor offers two bedrooms and full kitchen and laundry. Top floor is finished attic functional for an office, bedroom, game room, home gym, or storage! If preferred, we can convert the second floor kitchen back to a bedroom. Once tenant's furniture is in we will drywall wall by banister (2nd floor). Doing this prior to moving furniture would damage the wall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
Is 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

