918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2

Amenities

hardwood floors gym ceiling fan bbq/grill some paid utils online portal

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym bbq/grill online portal

2nd Floor 1 bedroom apt w/ open floor plan in a Corner townhouse 1/2 mile from highway entrance, on quiet street with view of green nature area behind house (1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Foyer)



-Private entrance.

-5 min walk to Wilkens Beltway Plaza (Giant Supermarket,

Dunkin' Donuts, Subway, Ledo Pizza, China Kitchen, Urban

BBQ, PNC Bank, M&T Bank).

-6 min walk to Arbutus Plaza Shopping Center (Weis Supermarket, Wells Fargo, Dollar Tree, Advanced Auto

Parts), Rite Aid, Shell Gas Station, Laundromat)

-Close to Schools

-UMBC 1.5 miles

-Halethorpe Rail Station (Amtrak) - 5 min drive

-LA Fitness 10 min drive

-BWI 15 min drive

-Downtown 20 min drive

-Patapsco State Park 15 min drive

-Laundromat within 6 min walk



-Hardwood Floor

-Energy efficient radiators

-Resident controlled heating

-Ceiling Fan

-Range - Oven

-Refrigerator - Freezer

-Cable TV & FIOS Ready

-Blinds Included



-Utilities (Gas, Electric) not included

-Water, sewer and trash included



-Online rent payment

-Online maintenance request

-No smoking, No pets, 1 year lease



(RLNE4895082)