Home
/
Arbutus, MD
/
918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2

918 Elm Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

918 Elm Ridge Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21229

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
some paid utils
online portal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
online portal
2nd Floor 1 bedroom apt w/ open floor plan in a Corner townhouse 1/2 mile from highway entrance, on quiet street with view of green nature area behind house (1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Foyer)

-Private entrance.
-5 min walk to Wilkens Beltway Plaza (Giant Supermarket,
Dunkin' Donuts, Subway, Ledo Pizza, China Kitchen, Urban
BBQ, PNC Bank, M&T Bank).
-6 min walk to Arbutus Plaza Shopping Center (Weis Supermarket, Wells Fargo, Dollar Tree, Advanced Auto
Parts), Rite Aid, Shell Gas Station, Laundromat)
-Close to Schools
-UMBC 1.5 miles
-Halethorpe Rail Station (Amtrak) - 5 min drive
-LA Fitness 10 min drive
-BWI 15 min drive
-Downtown 20 min drive
-Patapsco State Park 15 min drive
-Laundromat within 6 min walk

-Hardwood Floor
-Energy efficient radiators
-Resident controlled heating
-Ceiling Fan
-Range - Oven
-Refrigerator - Freezer
-Cable TV & FIOS Ready
-Blinds Included

-Utilities (Gas, Electric) not included
-Water, sewer and trash included

-Online rent payment
-Online maintenance request
-No smoking, No pets, 1 year lease

(RLNE4895082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 have any available units?
918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 have?
Some of 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
No, 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 offer parking?
No, 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 does not offer parking.
Does 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
