918 Elm Ridge Avenue #2

Amenities
2nd Floor 1 bedroom apt w/ open floor plan in a Corner townhouse 1/2 mile from highway entrance, on quiet street with view of green nature area behind house (1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Foyer)
-Private entrance.
-5 min walk to Wilkens Beltway Plaza (Giant Supermarket,
Dunkin' Donuts, Subway, Ledo Pizza, China Kitchen, Urban
BBQ, PNC Bank, M&T Bank).
-6 min walk to Arbutus Plaza Shopping Center (Weis Supermarket, Wells Fargo, Dollar Tree, Advanced Auto
Parts), Rite Aid, Shell Gas Station, Laundromat)
-Close to Schools
-UMBC 1.5 miles
-Halethorpe Rail Station (Amtrak) - 5 min drive
-LA Fitness 10 min drive
-BWI 15 min drive
-Downtown 20 min drive
-Patapsco State Park 15 min drive
-Laundromat within 6 min walk
-Hardwood Floor
-Energy efficient radiators
-Resident controlled heating
-Ceiling Fan
-Range - Oven
-Refrigerator - Freezer
-Cable TV & FIOS Ready
-Blinds Included
-Utilities (Gas, Electric) not included
-Water, sewer and trash included
-Online rent payment
-Online maintenance request
-No smoking, No pets, 1 year lease
(RLNE4895082)