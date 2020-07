5661 RINGWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LUXURY LIVING IN THIS SOUGHT AFTER RIVERCHASE COMMUNITY 3 LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. SITTS AT THE END OF THE STREET TO ITSELF WITH ONE OTHER UNIT. WOOD FLOORS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES 3 BEDROOMS WITH POSSIBLE 4TH ON 1ST FLOOR. 2 1/2 BATHS, DECK WITH PRIVATE BACK. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, CLOSE TO MAJOR ROUTES, UMBC, CATONSVILLE PARK AND RIDE,BWI, BALTIMORE CITY AND MARC TRAIN. COMMUTERS DREAM. LANDSCAPING AND WATER ARE INCLUDED IN PRICE. HURRY DONT MISS OUT IT'S BEAUTIFUL.