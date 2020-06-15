All apartments in Arbutus
5302 East Dr

5302 East Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5302 East Drive, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/115c4d40c0 ----
Live in a spacious and bright second floor apartment, less than 5 minutes from Interstate 95, and the MARC Train! This comfortable Main Street Arbutus apartment is convenient to BWI, Baltimore City, UMBC and CCBC & just 15 min from Ft. Meade. Includes parking

East Dr has a Walk Score of 75 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

You will be just 3-4 min from the expansive and beautiful Patapsco State Park, with its many miles of hiking and biking trails: https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/maryland/patapsco-valley-state-park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 East Dr have any available units?
5302 East Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
Is 5302 East Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5302 East Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 East Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5302 East Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 5302 East Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5302 East Dr does offer parking.
Does 5302 East Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 East Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 East Dr have a pool?
No, 5302 East Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5302 East Dr have accessible units?
No, 5302 East Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 East Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 East Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5302 East Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5302 East Dr has units with air conditioning.
