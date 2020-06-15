5302 East Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/115c4d40c0 ----

Live in a spacious and bright second floor apartment, less than 5 minutes from Interstate 95, and the MARC Train! This comfortable Main Street Arbutus apartment is convenient to BWI, Baltimore City, UMBC and CCBC & just 15 min from Ft. Meade. Includes parking



East Dr has a Walk Score of 75 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



You will be just 3-4 min from the expansive and beautiful Patapsco State Park, with its many miles of hiking and biking trails: https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/maryland/patapsco-valley-state-park