---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b60493b0e2 ---- Live in a spacious and bright second floor apartment, less than 5 minutes from Interstate 95, and the MARC Train! This comfortable Main Street Arbutus apartment is convenient to BWI, Baltimore City, UMBC and CCBC. Includes parking 5300 East Dr has a Walk Score of 75 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Nearby parks include Patapsco State Park, Maiden Choice Park & Huntsmoor Park Pet Policy: No Pets Parking: 1 Spot included Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $2500 (Vouchers accepted) Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! Bright Quiet 2nd Floor Apartmemt