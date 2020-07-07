All apartments in Arbutus
5300 East Dr
5300 East Dr

5300 East Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5300 East Drive, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b60493b0e2 ---- Live in a spacious and bright second floor apartment, less than 5 minutes from Interstate 95, and the MARC Train! This comfortable Main Street Arbutus apartment is convenient to BWI, Baltimore City, UMBC and CCBC. Includes parking 5300 East Dr has a Walk Score of 75 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Nearby parks include Patapsco State Park, Maiden Choice Park & Huntsmoor Park Pet Policy: No Pets Parking: 1 Spot included Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $2500 (Vouchers accepted) Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! Bright Quiet 2nd Floor Apartmemt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 East Dr have any available units?
5300 East Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
Is 5300 East Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5300 East Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 East Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 East Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5300 East Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5300 East Dr offers parking.
Does 5300 East Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 East Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 East Dr have a pool?
No, 5300 East Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5300 East Dr have accessible units?
No, 5300 East Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 East Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 East Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 East Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 East Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

