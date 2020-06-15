5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit parking pool table garage hot tub

Truly a house like none other with space for all! Just blocks from UMBC, Marc Train, and charming Arbutus. Combines the best of 1930s architecture with modern updates. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace is so large that you have room for a home office/den. There is even a built-in toy train track that runs along the ceiling between the kitchen and dining room! Stylish kitchen with built-in range/oven plus a wall oven and lots of cabinets. Main level master suite has a private spa-like bathroom with dual vanity. Very cool bedrooms with vaulted ceiling lines and ample closet space. One has a wsitting room & the other w/skylights. Lower level club room w/bar & woodstove plus a pool table that stays. Half bath with urinal too! Backyard has a two-car garage w/workbench; patio with fire pit, storage shed and fenced yard. Long driveway. Pets case by case with deposit. No smoking. Call for qualifying for groups.