Arbutus, MD
5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD

5112 Shelbourne Road · No Longer Available
Arbutus
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5112 Shelbourne Road, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
Truly a house like none other with space for all! Just blocks from UMBC, Marc Train, and charming Arbutus. Combines the best of 1930s architecture with modern updates. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace is so large that you have room for a home office/den. There is even a built-in toy train track that runs along the ceiling between the kitchen and dining room! Stylish kitchen with built-in range/oven plus a wall oven and lots of cabinets. Main level master suite has a private spa-like bathroom with dual vanity. Very cool bedrooms with vaulted ceiling lines and ample closet space. One has a wsitting room & the other w/skylights. Lower level club room w/bar & woodstove plus a pool table that stays. Half bath with urinal too! Backyard has a two-car garage w/workbench; patio with fire pit, storage shed and fenced yard. Long driveway. Pets case by case with deposit. No smoking. Call for qualifying for groups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD have any available units?
5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD have?
Some of 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
