All apartments in Arbutus
Find more places like 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arbutus, MD
/
4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM

4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE

4905 Arborgate Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arbutus
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4905 Arborgate Cir, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE! This gorgeous town home, built just last year, is located in the exclusive and sold-out Highgate Village Community! This 2019 new construction home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious open floor plan, abundant natural light throughout and countless upgrades. The kitchen features upgraded granite counter tops, a large island, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet and pantry space. Upstairs, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including a master bath, and upper level laundry for added convenience. The spacious lower level, with garage access, offers endless possibilities. Enjoy your morning coffee or dinner and drinks with friends on the deck, accessible from the main level. Conveniently located within minutes of 1-695, 1-95, Downtown Baltimore and Howard County, and just minutes from the MARC train. You'll find everything you need just moments away, including shopping, dining, recreation and more. You don't want to miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE have any available units?
4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE have?
Some of 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct
Arbutus, MD 21227

Similar Pages

Arbutus 1 BedroomsArbutus 2 Bedrooms
Arbutus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArbutus Apartments with Parking
Arbutus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist University