4905 ARBORGATE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE! This gorgeous town home, built just last year, is located in the exclusive and sold-out Highgate Village Community! This 2019 new construction home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious open floor plan, abundant natural light throughout and countless upgrades. The kitchen features upgraded granite counter tops, a large island, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet and pantry space. Upstairs, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including a master bath, and upper level laundry for added convenience. The spacious lower level, with garage access, offers endless possibilities. Enjoy your morning coffee or dinner and drinks with friends on the deck, accessible from the main level. Conveniently located within minutes of 1-695, 1-95, Downtown Baltimore and Howard County, and just minutes from the MARC train. You'll find everything you need just moments away, including shopping, dining, recreation and more. You don't want to miss this!