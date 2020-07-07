1317 Maple Ave

Amenities
Lovely 3 Bedroom SFH ~ Halethorpe/Arbutus - Lovely 3 bedroom SFH in the Halethorpe/Arbutus area boasts wood flooring and a separate dining area featuring built-in cabinets. The upper level offers two spacious bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The lower-level provides storage and laundry with a full-sized washer/dryer as well as a 3rd bedroom and bonus flush. Additional features include a private driveway and a huge fenced yard.
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com
(RLNE5644495)