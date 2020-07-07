All apartments in Arbutus
1317 Maple Ave

1317 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Maple Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Lovely 3 Bedroom SFH ~ Halethorpe/Arbutus - Lovely 3 bedroom SFH in the Halethorpe/Arbutus area boasts wood flooring and a separate dining area featuring built-in cabinets. The upper level offers two spacious bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The lower-level provides storage and laundry with a full-sized washer/dryer as well as a 3rd bedroom and bonus flush. Additional features include a private driveway and a huge fenced yard.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5644495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Maple Ave have any available units?
1317 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1317 Maple Ave have?
Some of 1317 Maple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 1317 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Maple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 1317 Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 1317 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Maple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Maple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
