Beautifully updated home ready for you to move right in! Brand new exterior doors and windows. Features 3 spacious bedrooms. Hardwoods on main level. Large basement is great for storage or could be used as family room. Off street parking in back. Close proximity to UMBC, Marc train and 695. Professionally managed. $50 application fee per adult.