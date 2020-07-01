Amenities
1080 Elm Road Available 02/15/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Halethorpe - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome in Halethorpe boasts hardwood floors throughout! The main level offers a spacious living room and separate dining room plus a galley kitchen that leads to a fenced yard and private parking pad. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. An unfinished storage basement has a full-sized washer & dryer for added convenience.
Small pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/
(RLNE2694700)