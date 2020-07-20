1715 SAINT MARGARETS ROAD

Amenities

pet friendly parking oven refrigerator

Unique WF Cottage/Bungalow w/ lovely view*At end of private road in Annapolis/St. Margaret's* No smokers*pets case by case* Large Storage shed* Owner will take care of grass cutting and lawn maintenance +snow removal from driveway*Tons of Parking*Minutes to Downtown Annap! 2 person max*Boat Slip available*$50 App. fee+ $50 fee to CB (if lease accepted) Credit Report Required**FIOS available