Watergate Pointe

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (studio & 1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 reservation fee (refundable within 48 hrs of cancellation), $350 non-refundable amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Reserved and open parking are available.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent