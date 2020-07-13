All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Watergate Pointe

655 Americana Dr · (410) 324-6149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD 21403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1035-205 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 1035-104 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 0820-205 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1055-T02 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 0810-0T7 · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Watergate Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
trash valet
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by using alternative methods of communication in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we are happy to arrange an in-person tour for you at a later date and invite you to tour our website in the meantime and call or email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (studio & 1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 reservation fee (refundable within 48 hrs of cancellation), $350 non-refundable amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Reserved and open parking are available.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Watergate Pointe have any available units?
Watergate Pointe has 11 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Watergate Pointe have?
Some of Watergate Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Watergate Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Watergate Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Watergate Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Watergate Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Watergate Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Watergate Pointe offers parking.
Does Watergate Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Watergate Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Watergate Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Watergate Pointe has a pool.
Does Watergate Pointe have accessible units?
No, Watergate Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Watergate Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Watergate Pointe has units with dishwashers.
