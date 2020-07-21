All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 9 Morris St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
9 Morris St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

9 Morris St

9 Morris Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9 Morris Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9 Morris Street - 9 Morris Street
Annapolis, MD 21401

Charming 2 BR 1.5 Bath row home in Murray Hill Annapolis! You will feel welcome in this quaint and friendly neighborhood! Spacious kitchen with all updated stainless steel appliances! Beautiful full bath on second floor with jetted tub and separate shower! Large bedrooms with one hosting it's own balcony overlooking the pleasant back yard! Only one mile from the Naval Academy and the Navy Marine Corp Stadium! Just a short walk to Downtown's lovely fine dining and shopping boutiques! Send an inquiry to schedule your showing today!

PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central

Master Bedroom: 13' x 13'
Second Bedroom: 17' x 9'
Living Room: 14' x 13'
Dining Room: 12' x 11'
Kitchen: 12' x 9'

Amenities:
Walking distance to Downtown Annapolis
Near Naval Academy
Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor
Ample Storage
Hardwood floors
Fenced in yard/courtyard
Fireplace

THE FINE PRINT:

Lease Term: 1 year minimum

Pets: Case by Case

Showings: By appointment : Request: info@chaseproperty.org

*showings will be scheduled no earlier than 24 hours in advance

Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.

REQUEST A SHOWING APPLY NOW

(RLNE1909861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Morris St have any available units?
9 Morris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Morris St have?
Some of 9 Morris St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Morris St currently offering any rent specials?
9 Morris St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Morris St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Morris St is pet friendly.
Does 9 Morris St offer parking?
No, 9 Morris St does not offer parking.
Does 9 Morris St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Morris St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Morris St have a pool?
No, 9 Morris St does not have a pool.
Does 9 Morris St have accessible units?
No, 9 Morris St does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Morris St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Morris St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnnapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Annapolis Apartments with PoolsAnnapolis Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Annapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College