9 Morris St

9 Morris Street - 9 Morris Street

Annapolis, MD 21401



Charming 2 BR 1.5 Bath row home in Murray Hill Annapolis! You will feel welcome in this quaint and friendly neighborhood! Spacious kitchen with all updated stainless steel appliances! Beautiful full bath on second floor with jetted tub and separate shower! Large bedrooms with one hosting it's own balcony overlooking the pleasant back yard! Only one mile from the Naval Academy and the Navy Marine Corp Stadium! Just a short walk to Downtown's lovely fine dining and shopping boutiques! Send an inquiry to schedule your showing today!



PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1.5

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central



Master Bedroom: 13' x 13'

Second Bedroom: 17' x 9'

Living Room: 14' x 13'

Dining Room: 12' x 11'

Kitchen: 12' x 9'



Amenities:

Walking distance to Downtown Annapolis

Near Naval Academy

Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor

Ample Storage

Hardwood floors

Fenced in yard/courtyard

Fireplace



THE FINE PRINT:



Lease Term: 1 year minimum



Pets: Case by Case



Showings: By appointment : Request: info@chaseproperty.org



*showings will be scheduled no earlier than 24 hours in advance



Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.



