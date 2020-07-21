9 Morris St

Amenities
9 Morris Street - 9 Morris Street
Annapolis, MD 21401
Charming 2 BR 1.5 Bath row home in Murray Hill Annapolis! You will feel welcome in this quaint and friendly neighborhood! Spacious kitchen with all updated stainless steel appliances! Beautiful full bath on second floor with jetted tub and separate shower! Large bedrooms with one hosting it's own balcony overlooking the pleasant back yard! Only one mile from the Naval Academy and the Navy Marine Corp Stadium! Just a short walk to Downtown's lovely fine dining and shopping boutiques! Send an inquiry to schedule your showing today!
PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Master Bedroom: 13' x 13'
Second Bedroom: 17' x 9'
Living Room: 14' x 13'
Dining Room: 12' x 11'
Kitchen: 12' x 9'
Amenities:
Walking distance to Downtown Annapolis
Near Naval Academy
Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor
Ample Storage
Hardwood floors
Fenced in yard/courtyard
Fireplace
THE FINE PRINT:
Lease Term: 1 year minimum
Pets: Case by Case
Showings: By appointment : Request: info@chaseproperty.org
*showings will be scheduled no earlier than 24 hours in advance
Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.
REQUEST A SHOWING APPLY NOW
(RLNE1909861)