Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious split foyer home offers upgraded carpet thru out the home. Large living room and dining room with deck off the dining room, steps down to patio, Lower level family room includes a wood burning fireplace. 2 Car Garage and parking pad offers plenty of parking. Washer and dryer included. Home backs to trees and sits on 1/2 acrea of land.