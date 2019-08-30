All apartments in Annapolis Neck
2631 GREENBRIAR LANE

2631 Greenbriar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2631 Greenbriar Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY THE 17TH. 12-2. Ask about Rent-to-Own program. Looking more for Short Term Rental. Also for sale for $649,000. Welcome to your very PRIVATE and Quiet, Fully Renovated home nestled on 7 partially wooded acres with water views and 75 feet of water frontage on Crab Creek. This UNIQUE, CONTEMPORARY, ALL BRICK home has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED! In a very SECLUDED setting with a LONG PRIVATE DRIVEWAY, and close to EVERYTHING that Annapolis has to offer! Huge windows abound in this home to bring the outdoors in with welcoming light and picturesque views of the water and surrounding landscape. Hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and separate dining area. Main level master suite. Fully finished lower level featuring contemporary fireplace and rec room. Outdoor space is made for entertaining while enjoying the views- with large deck, 2 level stone patio, fire pit and beautiful landscaping. Circular driveway with additional driveway leading to garage. Enough for 15 cars or more! Huge detached, 20ft x 31ft garage big enough for storing your boat, car collection or creating your dream workshop. Wow! If a cookie-cutter builder's house with neighbors you can almost reach out and touch is not your style, then come and visit this beautiful home. Surrounded by nature, the water and peace and quiet, you will feel relaxed here in your new Home - inside and out. SEE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. CLICK ON VIRTUAL TOUR ICON ON TOP LEFT OF LISTING. SEE FLOOR PLAN in PHOTOS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE have any available units?
2631 GREENBRIAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE have?
Some of 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2631 GREENBRIAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE offers parking.
Does 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE have a pool?
No, 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2631 GREENBRIAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
