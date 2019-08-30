2631 GREENBRIAR LANE

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY THE 17TH. 12-2. Ask about Rent-to-Own program. Looking more for Short Term Rental. Also for sale for $649,000. Welcome to your very PRIVATE and Quiet, Fully Renovated home nestled on 7 partially wooded acres with water views and 75 feet of water frontage on Crab Creek. This UNIQUE, CONTEMPORARY, ALL BRICK home has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED! In a very SECLUDED setting with a LONG PRIVATE DRIVEWAY, and close to EVERYTHING that Annapolis has to offer! Huge windows abound in this home to bring the outdoors in with welcoming light and picturesque views of the water and surrounding landscape. Hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and separate dining area. Main level master suite. Fully finished lower level featuring contemporary fireplace and rec room. Outdoor space is made for entertaining while enjoying the views- with large deck, 2 level stone patio, fire pit and beautiful landscaping. Circular driveway with additional driveway leading to garage. Enough for 15 cars or more! Huge detached, 20ft x 31ft garage big enough for storing your boat, car collection or creating your dream workshop. Wow! If a cookie-cutter builder's house with neighbors you can almost reach out and touch is not your style, then come and visit this beautiful home. Surrounded by nature, the water and peace and quiet, you will feel relaxed here in your new Home - inside and out. SEE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. CLICK ON VIRTUAL TOUR ICON ON TOP LEFT OF LISTING. SEE FLOOR PLAN in PHOTOS