Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

1330 WASHINGTON DR

1330 Washington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Washington Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Views of the Great Chesapeake Bay come with this updated and upgraded Oyster Creek waterfront. Shared pier with a large boat slip, community beach and boat ramp for easy water access to the Bay.No smoking house and no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 WASHINGTON DR have any available units?
1330 WASHINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 1330 WASHINGTON DR have?
Some of 1330 WASHINGTON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 WASHINGTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
1330 WASHINGTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 WASHINGTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 1330 WASHINGTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 1330 WASHINGTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 1330 WASHINGTON DR offers parking.
Does 1330 WASHINGTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 WASHINGTON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 WASHINGTON DR have a pool?
No, 1330 WASHINGTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 1330 WASHINGTON DR have accessible units?
No, 1330 WASHINGTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 WASHINGTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 WASHINGTON DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 WASHINGTON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 WASHINGTON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
