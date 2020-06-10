Views of the Great Chesapeake Bay come with this updated and upgraded Oyster Creek waterfront. Shared pier with a large boat slip, community beach and boat ramp for easy water access to the Bay.No smoking house and no pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1330 WASHINGTON DR have any available units?
1330 WASHINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 1330 WASHINGTON DR have?
Some of 1330 WASHINGTON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 WASHINGTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
1330 WASHINGTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.