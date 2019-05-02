1251 WASHINGTON DR

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2019. Come live the Oyster Harbor lifestyle! Choose to relax or join this vibrant water oriented community. Newer home built in 2012 on a double lot. The main floor hosts your daily life in the open and welcoming layout. Move life outside to the deck and fenced yard for get togethers or just playtime. The master bedroom with en-suite master bath is it's own oasis. The upper level laundry room simplifies life. The fully finished basement gives you that handy extra space. Short walk to community pier. Minimum lease 12 months ** Oyster Harbor amenities include: Three bodies of water; Oyster Creek, Fishing Creek and the Chesapeake Bay border Oyster Harbor ** A swimming beach with sea nettle nets is the center of the community ** 39 sheltered slips are spread across three marinas for small to moderate sized powerboats and sailboats based on availability, reasonable charge ** 10 floating dock spaces are available for small dinks and sunfish sailboats, reasonable charge56 free kayak/canoe/dinghy rack spaces by the water ** Beach volley ball court ** A One mile, three-station Exercise Circuit Course ** A 12~ climbing wall, A 16~ rope climb ** A fishing pier for residents~ use only ** A boat ramp for residents to launch boats ** Three overflow parking lots ** A dog beach and dog play area ** Two playgrounds for kids ** A turtle nesting area and small nature preserve ** A beach picnic area with picnic tables, BBQ, and cooking prep table ** A second picnic area and park ** Two beach gazebos with AC power and free Wi-Fi. ** Ability for residents to reserve the beach for parties and special events ** Tree lined roads and gravel swales present a more rural setting ** A dog friendly community with optional on-line pet directory for lost pets ** Underground power feeds to most homes ** Verizon FIOS and Comcast cable available to every home. Minimum lease 12 months