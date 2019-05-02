All apartments in Annapolis Neck
1251 WASHINGTON DR

1251 Washington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Washington Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2019. Come live the Oyster Harbor lifestyle! Choose to relax or join this vibrant water oriented community. Newer home built in 2012 on a double lot. The main floor hosts your daily life in the open and welcoming layout. Move life outside to the deck and fenced yard for get togethers or just playtime. The master bedroom with en-suite master bath is it's own oasis. The upper level laundry room simplifies life. The fully finished basement gives you that handy extra space. Short walk to community pier. Minimum lease 12 months ** Oyster Harbor amenities include: Three bodies of water; Oyster Creek, Fishing Creek and the Chesapeake Bay border Oyster Harbor ** A swimming beach with sea nettle nets is the center of the community ** 39 sheltered slips are spread across three marinas for small to moderate sized powerboats and sailboats based on availability, reasonable charge ** 10 floating dock spaces are available for small dinks and sunfish sailboats, reasonable charge56 free kayak/canoe/dinghy rack spaces by the water ** Beach volley ball court ** A One mile, three-station Exercise Circuit Course ** A 12~ climbing wall, A 16~ rope climb ** A fishing pier for residents~ use only ** A boat ramp for residents to launch boats ** Three overflow parking lots ** A dog beach and dog play area ** Two playgrounds for kids ** A turtle nesting area and small nature preserve ** A beach picnic area with picnic tables, BBQ, and cooking prep table ** A second picnic area and park ** Two beach gazebos with AC power and free Wi-Fi. ** Ability for residents to reserve the beach for parties and special events ** Tree lined roads and gravel swales present a more rural setting ** A dog friendly community with optional on-line pet directory for lost pets ** Underground power feeds to most homes ** Verizon FIOS and Comcast cable available to every home. Minimum lease 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 WASHINGTON DR have any available units?
1251 WASHINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 1251 WASHINGTON DR have?
Some of 1251 WASHINGTON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 WASHINGTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
1251 WASHINGTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 WASHINGTON DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 WASHINGTON DR is pet friendly.
Does 1251 WASHINGTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 1251 WASHINGTON DR offers parking.
Does 1251 WASHINGTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 WASHINGTON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 WASHINGTON DR have a pool?
No, 1251 WASHINGTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 1251 WASHINGTON DR have accessible units?
No, 1251 WASHINGTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 WASHINGTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 WASHINGTON DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 WASHINGTON DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1251 WASHINGTON DR has units with air conditioning.
