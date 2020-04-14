All apartments in Adelphi
9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202

9274 Adelphi Road · (240) 224-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9274 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2BR/1 BA Condo in Hyattsville! Welcoming bright living space with wood floors, dining nook and immediate access to the patio with scenic views. The kitchen has updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and plenty of counter/cabinetry space. Two large bedrooms with great closet space. There is a large hall bathroom for the two bedrooms!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5298226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 have any available units?
9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 have?
Some of 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 is pet friendly.
Does 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 offer parking?
No, 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 does not offer parking.
Does 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
