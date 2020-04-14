9274 Adelphi Rd Apt 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2BR/1 BA Condo in Hyattsville! Welcoming bright living space with wood floors, dining nook and immediate access to the patio with scenic views. The kitchen has updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and plenty of counter/cabinetry space. Two large bedrooms with great closet space. There is a large hall bathroom for the two bedrooms!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



