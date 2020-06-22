All apartments in Adelphi
9222 Willow Lane
9222 Willow Lane

9222 Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9222 Willow Lane, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Room for Share near UMD College Park - Room-share opportunity near UMD College Park, good for student or professional. Near highway entrance, shopping centers. A beautiful single house newly built during 2018, a spacious kitchen with new ss appliances, granite countertop, sunlight-filled spacious living room, good size bedrooms with walk-in closet, updated bathroom w contemporary touch. Dual entry deck to the greens, 2-car garage, concrete driveway with 2 parking spaces. 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms available. Monthly rent $800 plus utilities & wifi.

Text 9222 to 202-850-0665 for questions or set up a tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4297943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9222 Willow Lane have any available units?
9222 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 9222 Willow Lane have?
Some of 9222 Willow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9222 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9222 Willow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9222 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9222 Willow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 9222 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9222 Willow Lane does offer parking.
Does 9222 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9222 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9222 Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 9222 Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9222 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 9222 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9222 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9222 Willow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9222 Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9222 Willow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
