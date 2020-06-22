9222 Willow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Room for Share near UMD College Park - Room-share opportunity near UMD College Park, good for student or professional. Near highway entrance, shopping centers. A beautiful single house newly built during 2018, a spacious kitchen with new ss appliances, granite countertop, sunlight-filled spacious living room, good size bedrooms with walk-in closet, updated bathroom w contemporary touch. Dual entry deck to the greens, 2-car garage, concrete driveway with 2 parking spaces. 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms available. Monthly rent $800 plus utilities & wifi.



Text 9222 to 202-850-0665 for questions or set up a tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4297943)