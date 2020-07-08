All apartments in Adelphi
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:59 AM

8302 RAMBLER DR

8302 Rambler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8302 Rambler Drive, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Landlord renovated this house with the idea that he and his family would move in, so he used top-of-the-line materials. Gorgeous ceramic tiles, beautiful hardwood floors, redesigned fireplace, 3 renovated & one new bathroom for a total of four. Four finished levels. Five bedrooms. A large yard backing to woods. A quiet cul-de-sac. Oversized carport. Check out virtual tours. No Pets, sorry. Application is online under the property address at broker's website. $55 application fee for everyone over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 RAMBLER DR have any available units?
8302 RAMBLER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 8302 RAMBLER DR have?
Some of 8302 RAMBLER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 RAMBLER DR currently offering any rent specials?
8302 RAMBLER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 RAMBLER DR pet-friendly?
No, 8302 RAMBLER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 8302 RAMBLER DR offer parking?
Yes, 8302 RAMBLER DR offers parking.
Does 8302 RAMBLER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8302 RAMBLER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 RAMBLER DR have a pool?
No, 8302 RAMBLER DR does not have a pool.
Does 8302 RAMBLER DR have accessible units?
No, 8302 RAMBLER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 RAMBLER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8302 RAMBLER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 RAMBLER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8302 RAMBLER DR does not have units with air conditioning.

