8302 RAMBLER DR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Landlord renovated this house with the idea that he and his family would move in, so he used top-of-the-line materials. Gorgeous ceramic tiles, beautiful hardwood floors, redesigned fireplace, 3 renovated & one new bathroom for a total of four. Four finished levels. Five bedrooms. A large yard backing to woods. A quiet cul-de-sac. Oversized carport. Check out virtual tours. No Pets, sorry. Application is online under the property address at broker's website. $55 application fee for everyone over 18.