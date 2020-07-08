8302 RAMBLER DR

Amenities
Landlord renovated this house with the idea that he and his family would move in, so he used top-of-the-line materials. Gorgeous ceramic tiles, beautiful hardwood floors, redesigned fireplace, 3 renovated & one new bathroom for a total of four. Four finished levels. Five bedrooms. A large yard backing to woods. A quiet cul-de-sac. Oversized carport. Check out virtual tours. No Pets, sorry. Application is online under the property address at broker's website. $55 application fee for everyone over 18.