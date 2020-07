Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan elevator some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Must see spacious and bright 2BR/1 BA condo with large sliding door opening to garden level patio and common grounds. New stove and kitchen floors, freshly painted with ample storage closets, convenient to commuter routes and bus lines. $55 per person app fee/$1400 security deposit. Utilities included except Renter pays electricity and cable. Wear mask at all times in property. Call - One hour notice. Happy to work with you.