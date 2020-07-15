Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets

1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) Available 07/10/20 Spacious 1 BR Condo in Adelphi! - Spacious 1 BR/1 BA Condo in Adelphi! Step into a spacious living room with immediate access to the balcony. The balcony is great for relaxing or entertaining as it runs the length of the home. The kitchen has updated appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. Master bedroom has a built-in mirror and a spacious closet. The hall bath has custom tiled finishes.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



