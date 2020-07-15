All apartments in Adelphi
1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508)

1804 Metzerott Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) Available 07/10/20 Spacious 1 BR Condo in Adelphi! - Spacious 1 BR/1 BA Condo in Adelphi! Step into a spacious living room with immediate access to the balcony. The balcony is great for relaxing or entertaining as it runs the length of the home. The kitchen has updated appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. Master bedroom has a built-in mirror and a spacious closet. The hall bath has custom tiled finishes.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) have any available units?
1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) have?
Some of 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508)'s amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) offer parking?
No, 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) have a pool?
No, 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) have accessible units?
No, 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Metzerott Rd (Unit 508) does not have units with air conditioning.
