15305 Reserve Road

This dog friendly custom rambler is located in a National Park. From the alcove entrance step through the Dutch style door into this custom built rambler. To the left the open concept kitchen has a center island with decorative brick oven. There are granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and dining area space. From the kitchen there is access to the living room with a wood burning stove, two bay windows, and access to the step down study room with built in shelves. The master bedroom is tiled with a large closet and there is a tiled updated master bath with shower. There is an updated tile hall bath and two additional rooms. To the right of the front door there is a large rec room with washer/dryer and utility sink. Throughout the home there are ceiling fans and custom lighting. This property is located in Piscataway National Park on a private road. Included comes pool access and large circular driveway. There are trails, and fishing pier near by. It is a 15 minute commute from AAFB. Trash is included. Owner is requesting ACH/Direct Deposit payments. No housing vouchers accepted.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Dogs On a case by case basis, with deposit.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

