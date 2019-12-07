All apartments in Accokeek
Accokeek, MD
14900 WANNAS DRIVE
Last updated December 7 2019

14900 WANNAS DRIVE

14900 Wannas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14900 Wannas Drive, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained partially furnished 1,075 sf rambler with renovated kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on a level .76-acre lot. Freshly painted throughout, rental also features fireplace and vinyl windows. Exterior features large yard and wrap around deck, perfect for entertaining. Just off Indian Head Highway (MD-210) about 10 miles to National Harbor. Near Washington DC, Waldorf, and several military facilities including JB Andrews, JB Anacostia - Bolling AFB, Indian Head Naval Station and Patuxent Naval Base - all having a 15 to 50-mile commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14900 WANNAS DRIVE have any available units?
14900 WANNAS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 14900 WANNAS DRIVE have?
Some of 14900 WANNAS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14900 WANNAS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14900 WANNAS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14900 WANNAS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14900 WANNAS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accokeek.
Does 14900 WANNAS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14900 WANNAS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14900 WANNAS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14900 WANNAS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14900 WANNAS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14900 WANNAS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14900 WANNAS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14900 WANNAS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14900 WANNAS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14900 WANNAS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14900 WANNAS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14900 WANNAS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
