14900 WANNAS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well maintained partially furnished 1,075 sf rambler with renovated kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on a level .76-acre lot. Freshly painted throughout, rental also features fireplace and vinyl windows. Exterior features large yard and wrap around deck, perfect for entertaining. Just off Indian Head Highway (MD-210) about 10 miles to National Harbor. Near Washington DC, Waldorf, and several military facilities including JB Andrews, JB Anacostia - Bolling AFB, Indian Head Naval Station and Patuxent Naval Base - all having a 15 to 50-mile commute.