Accokeek, MD
13817 Catzell Court
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

13817 Catzell Court

13817 Catzell Court · No Longer Available
Accokeek
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Furnished Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

13817 Catzell Court, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Over 1800 square feet Spacious Living Spaces
3 bedrooms
3.5 bathrooms
Laundry Room
Garage
Deck
Backyard
Finished Basement
Club House, Community Pool, Tennis Court.

Close to National Harbor, MGM, Tanger Outlets, and Andrews AFB, Accokeek Academy.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets only.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
OR
Call the phone number below!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13817 Catzell Court have any available units?
13817 Catzell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 13817 Catzell Court have?
Some of 13817 Catzell Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13817 Catzell Court currently offering any rent specials?
13817 Catzell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13817 Catzell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13817 Catzell Court is pet friendly.
Does 13817 Catzell Court offer parking?
Yes, 13817 Catzell Court offers parking.
Does 13817 Catzell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13817 Catzell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13817 Catzell Court have a pool?
Yes, 13817 Catzell Court has a pool.
Does 13817 Catzell Court have accessible units?
No, 13817 Catzell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13817 Catzell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13817 Catzell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13817 Catzell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13817 Catzell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
