13817 Catzell Court

Amenities
Over 1800 square feet Spacious Living Spaces
3 bedrooms
3.5 bathrooms
Laundry Room
Garage
Deck
Backyard
Finished Basement
Club House, Community Pool, Tennis Court.
Close to National Harbor, MGM, Tanger Outlets, and Andrews AFB, Accokeek Academy.
All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets only.
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
OR
Call the phone number below!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.