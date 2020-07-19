All apartments in Aberdeen
40 Liberty St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

40 Liberty St

40 Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Location

40 Liberty Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
40 Liberty St Available 05/01/19 3 Bedroom Bungalow in Aberdeen - 3 bedroom SF bungalow in Aberdeen boasts wood flooring and updates throughout! The fully-equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops as well as a built-in microwave. Additional features include a deck and huge yard as well as a washer/dryer for added convenience. Easy access to MD 22 and Rt 40 and Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Pets considered with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4560966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Liberty St have any available units?
40 Liberty St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Liberty St have?
Some of 40 Liberty St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Liberty St currently offering any rent specials?
40 Liberty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Liberty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Liberty St is pet friendly.
Does 40 Liberty St offer parking?
No, 40 Liberty St does not offer parking.
Does 40 Liberty St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Liberty St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Liberty St have a pool?
No, 40 Liberty St does not have a pool.
Does 40 Liberty St have accessible units?
No, 40 Liberty St does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Liberty St have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Liberty St does not have units with dishwashers.
