40 Liberty St Available 05/01/19 3 Bedroom Bungalow in Aberdeen - 3 bedroom SF bungalow in Aberdeen boasts wood flooring and updates throughout! The fully-equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops as well as a built-in microwave. Additional features include a deck and huge yard as well as a washer/dryer for added convenience. Easy access to MD 22 and Rt 40 and Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Pets considered with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
