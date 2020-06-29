All apartments in Aberdeen
Find more places like 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aberdeen, MD
/
279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE

279 Center Deen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aberdeen
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

279 Center Deen Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Rarely available 3 bedroom full brick end unit featuring a recently refinished deck and spacious yard backing to trees in the rear. On the main level you will find a bright living room, half bath, and a large kitchen with a breakfast nook that walks out to the deck. There are three bedrooms on the upper level including a master with a large walk-in closet. The lower level is roomy, clean and could easily be finished or used for storage. This home is move-in ready and and comes with a roofing certification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE have any available units?
279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE have?
Some of 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001

Similar Pages

Aberdeen 1 BedroomsAberdeen 2 Bedrooms
Aberdeen Apartments with ParkingAberdeen Dog Friendly Apartments
Aberdeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PAOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDNewark, DEWest Chester, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDCrofton, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MD
New Castle, DEElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDLansdowne, MDParole, MDDowningtown, PARossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDCoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County