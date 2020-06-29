279 CENTER DEEN AVENUE

Amenities

Rarely available 3 bedroom full brick end unit featuring a recently refinished deck and spacious yard backing to trees in the rear. On the main level you will find a bright living room, half bath, and a large kitchen with a breakfast nook that walks out to the deck. There are three bedrooms on the upper level including a master with a large walk-in closet. The lower level is roomy, clean and could easily be finished or used for storage. This home is move-in ready and and comes with a roofing certification.