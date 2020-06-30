All apartments in Aberdeen
Find more places like 113 Truman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aberdeen, MD
/
113 Truman Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

113 Truman Street

113 Truman St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aberdeen
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

113 Truman St, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in Aberdeen, MD - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Aberdeen. Finished basement with possible bedroom/office, storage room, and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Spacious kitchen, living room, and family room with fire place on main floor. Patio off first floor and deck off main floor. Master bedroom with master bath. Just seconds from APG. Close to 95, schools, shopping, and more! Must see! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Housing vouchers are not accepted for this property.

(RLNE5504622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Truman Street have any available units?
113 Truman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
Is 113 Truman Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 Truman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Truman Street pet-friendly?
No, 113 Truman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 113 Truman Street offer parking?
No, 113 Truman Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 Truman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Truman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Truman Street have a pool?
No, 113 Truman Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 Truman Street have accessible units?
No, 113 Truman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Truman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Truman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Truman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Truman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D
Aberdeen, MD 21001

Similar Pages

Aberdeen 1 BedroomsAberdeen 2 Bedrooms
Aberdeen Apartments with ParkingAberdeen Dog Friendly Apartments
Aberdeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PAOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDNewark, DEWest Chester, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDCrofton, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MD
New Castle, DEElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDLansdowne, MDParole, MDDowningtown, PARossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDCoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County