549 Chandler Street
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

549 Chandler Street

549 Chandler Street
Location

549 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602
Tatnuck

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Location, Location, Location*** Diagonally across the street from Worcester State University, if you lived any closer you'd be on campus, walk to everything this highly sought after area has to offer plus located on a busy WRTA bus route. Delightful three bedroom, two FULL bath home with finished walk-out lower level which adds an additional 500 +/- sq. ft. Terrific layout with eat-in kitchen and front to back LR/DR combination. Economical Gas Heat..!!! Hardwood Floors in the main living areas, tile floors in the kitchen. Recent windows to help keep the heating bills down and lots of convenient built-in storage. Lower level opens to a one car garage for easy access. Perfect location for Worcester State students of faculty. **AVAILABLE JUNE 1 2020 - Please read the showing instructions.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Chandler Street have any available units?
549 Chandler Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
Is 549 Chandler Street currently offering any rent specials?
549 Chandler Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Chandler Street pet-friendly?
No, 549 Chandler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 549 Chandler Street offer parking?
Yes, 549 Chandler Street does offer parking.
Does 549 Chandler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Chandler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Chandler Street have a pool?
No, 549 Chandler Street does not have a pool.
Does 549 Chandler Street have accessible units?
No, 549 Chandler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Chandler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 Chandler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Chandler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 Chandler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
