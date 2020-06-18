549 Chandler Street

Amenities

***Location, Location, Location*** Diagonally across the street from Worcester State University, if you lived any closer you'd be on campus, walk to everything this highly sought after area has to offer plus located on a busy WRTA bus route. Delightful three bedroom, two FULL bath home with finished walk-out lower level which adds an additional 500 +/- sq. ft. Terrific layout with eat-in kitchen and front to back LR/DR combination. Economical Gas Heat..!!! Hardwood Floors in the main living areas, tile floors in the kitchen. Recent windows to help keep the heating bills down and lots of convenient built-in storage. Lower level opens to a one car garage for easy access. Perfect location for Worcester State students of faculty. **AVAILABLE JUNE 1 2020 - Please read the showing instructions.**