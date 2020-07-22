All apartments in Worcester
Find more places like 4 Burton Court - 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Worcester, MA
/
4 Burton Court - 6
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

4 Burton Court - 6

4 Burton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Worcester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4 Burton Court, Worcester, MA 01607
Vernon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Brand new stainless steel appliances and central air system. Right off of Rt 146, very easy access to the highway. Burton ct is a dead end street with only a handful of homes and is a very quiet neighborhood. Shared backyard and back porch among tenants with lots of rooms. It has off street parking designated to each unit. It's a 4 minute drive to Wal-Mart super-center and a 10 minute drive to The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley. Its a 7 minute drive to Holy Cross College for students. Or for a family with young kids, half a mile from Vernon Hill school which caters to preschool to 6th Grade.
Newly renovated 3 unit complex. Right off of Rt 146, very easy access to the highway. Burton ct is a dead end street with only a handful of homes and is a very quiet neighborhood. Shared backyard and back porch among tenants with lots of rooms. It has off street parking designated to each unit. It's a 4 minute drive to Wal-Mart super-center and a 10 minute drive to The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley. Its a 7 minute drive to Holy Cross College for students. Or for a family with young kids, half a mile from Vernon Hill school which caters to preschool to 6th Grade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Burton Court - 6 have any available units?
4 Burton Court - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worcester, MA.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Burton Court - 6 have?
Some of 4 Burton Court - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Burton Court - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4 Burton Court - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Burton Court - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 4 Burton Court - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 4 Burton Court - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4 Burton Court - 6 offers parking.
Does 4 Burton Court - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Burton Court - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Burton Court - 6 have a pool?
No, 4 Burton Court - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4 Burton Court - 6 have accessible units?
No, 4 Burton Court - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Burton Court - 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Burton Court - 6 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave
Worcester, MA 01604
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr
Worcester, MA 01545
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street
Worcester, MA 01608
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive
Worcester, MA 01612
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave
Worcester, MA 01545

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWorcester 2 Bedroom Apartments
Worcester Apartments with ParkingWorcester Dog Friendly Apartments
Worcester Pet Friendly ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MA
Springfield, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadmeadow Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
University of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic Institute
Quinsigamond Community College