4 Burton Court - 6

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Brand new stainless steel appliances and central air system. Right off of Rt 146, very easy access to the highway. Burton ct is a dead end street with only a handful of homes and is a very quiet neighborhood. Shared backyard and back porch among tenants with lots of rooms. It has off street parking designated to each unit. It's a 4 minute drive to Wal-Mart super-center and a 10 minute drive to The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley. Its a 7 minute drive to Holy Cross College for students. Or for a family with young kids, half a mile from Vernon Hill school which caters to preschool to 6th Grade.

Newly renovated 3 unit complex. Right off of Rt 146, very easy access to the highway. Burton ct is a dead end street with only a handful of homes and is a very quiet neighborhood. Shared backyard and back porch among tenants with lots of rooms. It has off street parking designated to each unit. It's a 4 minute drive to Wal-Mart super-center and a 10 minute drive to The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley. Its a 7 minute drive to Holy Cross College for students. Or for a family with young kids, half a mile from Vernon Hill school which caters to preschool to 6th Grade.