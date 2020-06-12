/
3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woburn, MA
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,525
1388 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
8 Bartlett Dr.
8 Bartlett Drive, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Apartment Duplex in nice neighborhood in Woburn o 2 Level Duplex in Great Location in Woburn o 1st Floor is Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & 3 Season 12 x12 Porch w/ Heat o 2nd Floor has (3) Good Sized Bedrooms, (1) Bathroom o
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
Results within 1 mile of Woburn
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Woods Corner
23 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Winchester Town Center
1 Unit Available
23 Salem St.
23 Salem Street, Winchester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1800 sqft
Great in-town location for this stellar Winchester Townhouse. All renovated, this has 2 full bathrooms, laundry hookups, gas heat and an amazing kitchen. Elegant floor-plan with eat in kitchen, formal dining room and large living room.
Lexington Town Center
1 Unit Available
25 Thoreau Rd
25 Thoreau Road, Lexington, MA
Zhuzhed up by a local builder - this quintessential Colonial is as good as it is going to get! New Roof, central air, family room, appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, front door, garage doors, fixtures....
Results within 5 miles of Woburn
12 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1547 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
5 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,941
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Five Fields
9 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,733
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
North Cambridge
18 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,324
1408 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
North Cambridge
50 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,892
1464 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,273
1345 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Lexington Town Center
15 Units Available
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1325 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers controlled access, an on-site gym, community center and pool. Apartments have new windows, free heating and hot water, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Packard's Corner and Tara Plaza are both nearby.
South Medford
1 Unit Available
12 Pearl St. - 4
12 Pearl Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1025 sqft
Big 3 bdr. apartment located within walking distance to Medford Square and Tufts University. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 2, commuter rail and major bus routes into Davis Square/Sullivan Square.
North Lexington
1 Unit Available
95 Gleason Rd.
95 Gleason Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 95 Gleason Rd. in Lexington. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Medford
1 Unit Available
353 Main Street
353 Main Street, Medford, MA
3 Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1. Great deal on a 4 bed apartment near Tufts and Davis Square. Apartment features a renovated eat-in-kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, spacious living room and huge bathroom.
North Lexington
1 Unit Available
5 Lake St
5 Lake Street, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WOW!! Do not miss out on this RARE opportunity to RENT TO OWN our Village Victorian style, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in this family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood in Lexington.
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
221 Boston Avenue
221 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated minutes to Tufts University. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. New ceramic tile throughout + Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Large Bedrooms all with closets.
Davis Square
1 Unit Available
25 Jay St
25 Jay Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 ===> IN DAVIS SQ! <=== Porch/Yard/Laundry - Property Id: 294931 Available September 1st Virtual tour available upon request! Entire 1st floor of a 3 family house Large kitchen Big Bedrooms Yard/Patio Private Porch Laundry in
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
6 Hadley Pl 2
6 Hadley Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1329 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033 Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.
Teele Square
1 Unit Available
206 Holland Street
206 Holland Street, Somerville, MA
2 Available 09/01/20 Wow, a huge multi level mansion of a home only 6 minutes to Davis Sq with easy access to the red line mbta. This massive apartment features: 4 bedrooms + large office, 3.
