7 Conant Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool

This relaxing, modern and beautiful condo provides a perfect space for luxurious living and entertaining with its 3 upper floor decks, lovely kitchen with ample granite counters and breakfast bar, open dining room, and fireplaced living room areas, extra office/guest room, huge master suite and second bedroom both with their private en suite bathrooms. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances including a stove, dishwasher, large refrigerator, sink and newer lighting fixtures garbage disposal and a separate pantry. The large open dining/living room has a gas fireplace and a deck. Off the Dining area, there is a nice office or guest room with french doors. Walking up the wide stairs you will find the washer/dryer hookups masked behind closable doors, then a huge master bedroom with an equally large covered deck to enjoy and a luxurious bathroom with double vanity and tiled shower and a walk-in closet. The second well-sized bedroom also has a private ensuite bathroom and a private deck! Basement Locked Storage Area Included. Condo association amenities include a clubhouse with a pool, exercise room, and meeting area for resident's use. Included in the Rent Price - Water, Sewer, Swimming Pool, Elevator, Landscaping, Snow Removal, Exercise Room, Clubroom ** No Pets Allowed. No Smoking Allowed.



Terms: One year lease