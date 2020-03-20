All apartments in Winchester
Find more places like 7 Conant Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winchester, MA
/
7 Conant Rd.
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

7 Conant Rd.

7 Conant Road · (617) 992-0986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winchester
See all
Winchester Town Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7 Conant Road, Winchester, MA 01890
Winchester Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
This relaxing, modern and beautiful condo provides a perfect space for luxurious living and entertaining with its 3 upper floor decks, lovely kitchen with ample granite counters and breakfast bar, open dining room, and fireplaced living room areas, extra office/guest room, huge master suite and second bedroom both with their private en suite bathrooms. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances including a stove, dishwasher, large refrigerator, sink and newer lighting fixtures garbage disposal and a separate pantry. The large open dining/living room has a gas fireplace and a deck. Off the Dining area, there is a nice office or guest room with french doors. Walking up the wide stairs you will find the washer/dryer hookups masked behind closable doors, then a huge master bedroom with an equally large covered deck to enjoy and a luxurious bathroom with double vanity and tiled shower and a walk-in closet. The second well-sized bedroom also has a private ensuite bathroom and a private deck! Basement Locked Storage Area Included. Condo association amenities include a clubhouse with a pool, exercise room, and meeting area for resident's use. Included in the Rent Price - Water, Sewer, Swimming Pool, Elevator, Landscaping, Snow Removal, Exercise Room, Clubroom ** No Pets Allowed. No Smoking Allowed.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Conant Rd. have any available units?
7 Conant Rd. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Conant Rd. have?
Some of 7 Conant Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Conant Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Conant Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Conant Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 7 Conant Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 7 Conant Rd. offer parking?
No, 7 Conant Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 7 Conant Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Conant Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Conant Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 7 Conant Rd. has a pool.
Does 7 Conant Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7 Conant Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Conant Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Conant Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Conant Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Conant Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 Conant Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue
Winchester, MA 01890

Similar Pages

Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Winchester Apartments with ParkingWinchester Dog Friendly Apartments
Winchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RI
Northborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MASalisbury, MABellingham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winchester Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity