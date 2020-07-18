All apartments in Winchester
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

1 Elmwood Ave.

1 Elmwood Avenue · (617) 448-7552
Location

1 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA 01890
Winchester Town Center

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
LANDLORD IS NOW PAYING THE FULL FEE. Attractive, garden-style, brick apartment building is located in Winchester Center, very close to the Commuter Rail.(2 minute walk) Cozy studio big enough for one, available for IMMEDIATE OR FEBRUARY 1ST MOVE IN. The building has tandem parking available for rent and laundry facilities in the lower level. Cats and most dog considered. Winchester is a quaint little town just 8 miles north of Boston. The town offers a traditional New England feel with its charming downtown center with brick sidewalks and lanterns. See photos. NO FEE!!! Off-street parking(tandem) available for rent. Heat and hot water included One pet per unit ~ no extra charges.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Elmwood Ave. have any available units?
1 Elmwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winchester, MA.
What amenities does 1 Elmwood Ave. have?
Some of 1 Elmwood Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Elmwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Elmwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Elmwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Elmwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1 Elmwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Elmwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 1 Elmwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Elmwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Elmwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 1 Elmwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Elmwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1 Elmwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Elmwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Elmwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Elmwood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Elmwood Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
