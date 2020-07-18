1 Elmwood Ave.

Amenities

LANDLORD IS NOW PAYING THE FULL FEE. Attractive, garden-style, brick apartment building is located in Winchester Center, very close to the Commuter Rail.(2 minute walk) Cozy studio big enough for one, available for IMMEDIATE OR FEBRUARY 1ST MOVE IN. The building has tandem parking available for rent and laundry facilities in the lower level. Cats and most dog considered. Winchester is a quaint little town just 8 miles north of Boston. The town offers a traditional New England feel with its charming downtown center with brick sidewalks and lanterns. See photos. NO FEE!!! Off-street parking(tandem) available for rent. Heat and hot water included One pet per unit ~ no extra charges.



Terms: One year lease