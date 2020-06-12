/
3 bedroom apartments
196 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilmington, MA
North Wilmington
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington
Burlington Town Center
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
North Woburn
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,525
1388 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
North Woburn
8 Bartlett Dr.
8 Bartlett Drive, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Apartment Duplex in nice neighborhood in Woburn o 2 Level Duplex in Great Location in Woburn o 1st Floor is Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & 3 Season 12 x12 Porch w/ Heat o 2nd Floor has (3) Good Sized Bedrooms, (1) Bathroom o
North Woburn
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,607
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,941
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
82 Main St.
82 Main Street, Lynnfield, MA
Tastefully renovated 4bd/1.5ba single-family home. Multi-level interior layout, gorgeous original hardwood flooring. Unit features for redone interior and walling, and formal dining and family rooms.
Winchester Town Center
23 Salem St.
23 Salem Street, Winchester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1800 sqft
Great in-town location for this stellar Winchester Townhouse. All renovated, this has 2 full bathrooms, laundry hookups, gas heat and an amazing kitchen. Elegant floor-plan with eat in kitchen, formal dining room and large living room.
52 Pleasant Street
52 Pleasant Street, Reading, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Gorgeous apartment with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. This apartment offers 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, in unit laundry hookup and 2 assigned parking spaces.
298 North Main Street
298 N Main St, Essex County, MA
Step back in time in this meticulous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath bungalow. Features include large eat in fully applianced kitchen with butlers pantry with wet bar and wine fridge that leads to grand dining room with gorgeous fireplace and wood working.
Lexington Town Center
25 Thoreau Rd
25 Thoreau Road, Lexington, MA
Zhuzhed up by a local builder - this quintessential Colonial is as good as it is going to get! New Roof, central air, family room, appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, front door, garage doors, fixtures....
Havenville
19 Fernglade Rd
19 Fernglade Road, Burlington, MA
This Spacious Single Family Home includes, Kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances-Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Stove, 4 generous bedrooms - all have new laminate flooring & one has carpet, 2 Full Bathroom, Laundry room / Washer & Dryer
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,705
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,972
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1547 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Neighborhood Nine
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Neighborhood Nine
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
North Waltham
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
