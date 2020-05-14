All apartments in Whitinsville
57 Michael Ln
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

57 Michael Ln

57 Michael Lane · (978) 307-0440
Location

57 Michael Lane, Whitinsville, MA 01588

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2004 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
4 BR 2.5 bath Spacious family home - Property Id: 279366

Pride of Ownership shines throughout this meticulously maintained 4 BR 2.5 bath Federal Front Colonial in sought-after Whitin Woods! This pristine home is nestled on a manicured . 46 acre lot accented w/ gorgeous landscaping. 1st flr features a well designed floor plan w/ generously sized rooms: * Spacious Family Room w/ fireplace & Vermont Casting stove. * Well appointed, updated kitchen w/ Silestone counters, subway tile back splash, recent appliances, tile flr & eat-in area. * Formal living rm & dining rm w/ hardwood flrs. * Updated half bath (2019). * 2nd flr boasts spacious BR's including a master suite w/ newly remodeled full bath (2019).
Property Id 279366

(RLNE5781840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

