57 Michael Ln

Amenities
4 BR 2.5 bath Spacious family home - Property Id: 279366
Pride of Ownership shines throughout this meticulously maintained 4 BR 2.5 bath Federal Front Colonial in sought-after Whitin Woods! This pristine home is nestled on a manicured . 46 acre lot accented w/ gorgeous landscaping. 1st flr features a well designed floor plan w/ generously sized rooms: * Spacious Family Room w/ fireplace & Vermont Casting stove. * Well appointed, updated kitchen w/ Silestone counters, subway tile back splash, recent appliances, tile flr & eat-in area. * Formal living rm & dining rm w/ hardwood flrs. * Updated half bath (2019). * 2nd flr boasts spacious BR's including a master suite w/ newly remodeled full bath (2019).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279366
Property Id 279366
(RLNE5781840)